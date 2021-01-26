To the editor:

It is with great pleasure and humility that I write this letter of thanks to the Edina community. Reflecting on the three terms I spent as a member of the Edina City Council, I am proud to have been able to do my part to move Edina forward in the 21st century. I am so grateful for the opportunity to do this important work. I learned a lot. The work of the City Council and the regional committees I served on allowed me to contribute new ideas that influenced my thinking and contributed to my growth as an informed and concerned citizen. I appreciate the skills and vision that every councilmember contributes to this great city. I am profoundly grateful for the support of Edina city staff for their hard work and always keeping me informed.

Thank you.

Mary Brindle

Former Edina City Councilmember, 2009-2020

