To the editor:
I want to express my deep appreciation to Rep. Heather Edelson for her support and leadership on Minnesota’s Tobacco 21 bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz.
For years, Rep. Edelson has recognized the dangers of tobacco use among our young people. When Edina became the first Minnesota city to enact a Tobacco 21 policy, Edelson was there as a strong advocate. Since being elected to the Legislature in 2018, she has championed raising the state’s tobacco age to 21 as the House bill’s chief author.
Tobacco use among youth increased for the first time in 2017, predominantly because of e-cigarettes. The 2019 Minnesota Student Survey showed more than 25% of 11th-graders had used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, while use among eighth-graders doubled in just three years. Studies show if youth don’t start before the age of 21, they likely never will.
This is why we need smart public health policies that take on tobacco addiction before it starts. Raising the state tobacco age to 21 aligns Minnesota with federal law and reduces access to tobacco products. The bill that passed will save lives.
I am grateful for Rep. Edelson’s “yes” vote and her ongoing leadership on this important issue. Thank you for voting to protect the health and safety of the next generation of Minnesotans.
Kate Porter
Edina
