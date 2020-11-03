To the editor:

A thank you to the community of Edina for the thoughtfulness and generosity provided to the Bemidji Lumberjacks HS football team last Friday evening. Both Edina and Bemidji had their scheduled games canceled due to positive COVID tests on opponent teams. As a result, Edina invited Bemidji to compete in their homecoming game. This is the very first meeting of these two teams in the 100-plus-year history of Minnesota high school football. Not only did Edina provide the rented Braemar Dome for Bemidji players to have a warm area to dress and relax in, but Edina football parents also provided a very generous supply of pizza for the team to enjoy on their ride home.

It’s really warming to see such a display of human concern and kindness in these very troubled times. This is Minnesota Nice at its best.

– An appreciative Grandpa

Clark B. Montgomery

Bemidji

