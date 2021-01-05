To the editor:
Two years ago this month, we had a house fire in the middle of the night, which resulted in us being out of our home for 14 months.
The quick response of the Edina Fire Department (and neighboring departments) and the Edina Police Department was remarkable. The police arrived within three to four minutes after calling 911. As the firefighters worked throughout the night, they kept us informed and updated. They compassionately recovered and protected some valuable items without even asking, like cell phones, files and a work uniform.
Our neighbor “took us in” and stayed up with us all night as we watched the work of the firefighters. Our neighbor watched and cared for our home throughout the re-building for over a year.
Our contractor, Edina-based Fred Nordahl Construction, displayed compassion and understood the emotions involved with re-building, which was just as important to us as the construction.
We are so grateful to live in a community that cares.
Carol and Mike Erdall
Edina
