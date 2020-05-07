To the editor:
Thank you to the residents of Edina for your contributions to the Fire Service Facemask Collection Campaign Saturday, April 25. I am gratified and humbled by the outpouring of support. Between our two fire stations, we collected 1,200 homemade cloth facemasks, 500 commercial facemasks and some N95 facemasks.
Our charge by the governor was to reach out to our community and facilitate the collection of homemade cloth facemasks and distribute them to congregate care facilities within our community. Last week, our communications and fire departments banded together in this effort and now with several hundred masks in hand, we are moving into the distribution phase.
The fire department has sorted, inventoried, cleaned and packaged the cloth facemasks. We will distribute them over the next week. I can tell you the need is much greater than what we have to offer. So, we will keep the collection bins outside our fire stations for the foreseeable future for anyone who wants to continue to contribute. As the levels increase, we will distribute the masks within our community.
Again, I want to thank everyone who stepped up in this time of great need to support and protect our community.
Stay well. Stay safe.
Tom Schmitz
Edina Fire Chief
