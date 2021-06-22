To the editor:
This letter is to commend the Edina Police and EMTs for their quick response time and exceedingly professional behavior. On Monday, June 14, my husband and I went to bed at our regular time. At 2:15 a.m., we were awakened by the growling of our German shepherd-black lab dog, Luke. As we became more aware, we heard very loud, incessant pounding on our front door. My husband went to the front door and found a man on our front porch begging us to open the door because he believed that someone was trying to kill him. I immediately called 911, described what was happening, gave our address and requested assistance.
The man continued to bang on the door and as he continued talking, it became clear that he was hallucinating. He believed a bug on the porch was going to kill him and that a man with a bow and arrow was across the street aiming at him. My husband assured the man that he would not allow anyone to hurt him, but he would not let him in our house.
When the police arrived, the man willingly walked out into the yard to meet them and they surrounded him, forming a diamond around him. They kept a good 10 feet of distance from the man and listened to him for quite some time as he told them what he believed to be happening. We observed the police from inside our home. They never laid a hand on him, never raised their voices, never moved in a threatening way.
After a bit, an EMT vehicle arrived. They parked on the street with lights on inside the vehicle and doors open. No one ever laid a hand on the man and eventually he went into the EMT vehicle under his own volition. The EMT vehicle and police all quietly pulled away.
We are extremely grateful to the Edina Police and the EMTs for coming quickly and acting professionally. Everyone was kept safe and we pray the man got the help that he needed.
Thank you Edina Police and EMTs.
Brian and Brenda Liddle
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.