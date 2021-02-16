To the editor:

I would like to extend my gratitude to the Edina Hockey Association.

For the past five years, my family and I have donated gift bags to children that are hospitalized at Gillette Children’s over Valentine’s Day.

When I was in kindergarten about nine years ago, I had surgery on my spinal cord and missed Valentine’s Day at Concord. I was incredibly sad but Gillette staff worked hard to make it up to me.

This year, eight different Edina Hockey Association teams collected toys, candy, games, gifts and Valentine’s cards to add to our bags.

I am proud to say these are the best bags we have ever delivered.

I appreciate the willingness of the hockey committee to support both me and this incredible healthcare system that has helped children with disabilities and complex medical needs for over 120 years.

Lucia Lazarus

Edina

Load comments