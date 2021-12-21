LWVE The League of Women Voters Edina is grateful for the often overlooked heroes in our American democracy: the local election judges, workers and volunteers that make our system work. Many people may be surprised to learn that people most responsible for our elections are the members of our own community who serve as election judges. They are often our friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members. Each election judge solemnly swears to perform duties “according to law and the best of my ability and will diligently endeavor to prevent fraud, deceit and abuse in conducting this election. I will perform my duties in a fair and impartial manner and not attempt to create an advantage for my party or for any candidate.”
Every year, these election judges work with state, county and city staff to provide fair, accessible and accurate elections. Edina has about 300 election judges who serve to ensure we cast our votes freely and with confidence, knowing they will be carefully counted. They certainly contribute to the high voter turnout we see in Edina and across Minnesota.
Join me in appreciating and thanking those who are serving to safeguard our voting rights and elections.
Colleen Feige
Edina
Colleen Feige is the president of the League of Women Voters Edina.
