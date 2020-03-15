To the editor:
The Bloomington School Board and the Bloomington City Council are to be commended for making their governing more visible, televising their study meetings.
The school board televised its first study meeting Feb. 18.
Led by new Mayor Tim Busse, the Bloomington City Council decided to move its study meetings from a second-floor conference room to the council chambers, where they can be televised.
Both bodies correctly realize that the public wants to view and hear the staff reports and to listen to the council members discuss important topics at study meetings where they do reach a consensus that often becomes the vote at the next regular council meeting.
These study meetings are posted and open to the public, but no member of the public can address the council. The session is recorded and written minutes are available upon request.
Late last year at a study meeting, the council directed staff to explore the possibility of building a community center at Valley View Park. Many residents organized to prevent Valley View Park from becoming a site for a community center, At the last council meeting, on a 6-0 vote with one abstention, the council decided to remove from further consideration the proposed Valley View Aquatic Center as a community center site.
With televised study sessions of the school board and the city council, the public will be able to follow the discussion and staff reports. This will lead to more open government the public wants and deserves.
Don Heinzman
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.