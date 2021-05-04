To the editor:
Is giving our Edina school district an estimated $70 million over 10 years to continue their same path of technology spending an effective use of our money? This extra dependence on screen time is doing more to separate our kids from teachers and direct instruction. Technology is a tool – not a teacher. I encourage a “NO” vote on the tech levy question. My rationale:
1) The budget planning policy of our district seems predominately to be an annual “add” to all line items of the percentage increase allotted from state without sufficient review of what is working and what isn’t.
If we can’t see that our district is doing a careful base-line review and appropriate reallocation of General Fund monies, how can we be asked to approve this tech levy?
Note: The tech levy is based on a set percentage of the district’s net tax capacity, which can annually move up or down, explaining how its generated funding changed from $4.5 million in 2011 to $6.5 million in 2021. If approved, annual funding from this next levy will start at $7 million and then fluctuate over the next 10 years.
2) What have we learned about too much screen time dealing with COVID isolation? Directing our sometimes less than motivated youth to accomplish a significant portion of their studies on a device that is full of distractions seems to be asking for trouble. The entirety of the internet, including games, social media, etc. is all right there.
We need to do the best for our children and adjust our funding priorities so basic subjects are taught with less dependence on an electronic device.
3) Why is our district spending an extra $54,000 to have this election in May? Consideration of a financial commitment of this size should be on the November ballot, where four of our seven-member School Board will also be elected.
Our community is blessed with many wonderful teachers. I just think we need to encourage our district to equip them with more of what they really need – not just more of what we have done before.
David W. Clynes
Edina
