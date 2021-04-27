To the editor:
As the parent of a special needs child, I have seen first hand how Edina Public Schools is giving him a chance for a remarkable future. He is capable of an independence that we never imagined, all thanks to the teachers, staff and resources provided by our school district. As adulthood nears, he will be able to hold a job, pay taxes, make friends and help others in his community – all things he might not have been capable of without the services and opportunities provided by Edina Public Schools. One concrete way to thank the district, its staff and the people of Edina is by supporting both the upcoming technology levy and bond issue on May 11.
I am asking Edinans to support our kids by voting “YES” to both next month. The financial impact on most households is so small but provides so much.
By passing the technology levy and bond issue, hundreds of kids in our community benefit from what EPS has to offer. Some of you may not know about assistive technology. It changes the lives of kids who need just a little help in just one area to kids who need technology to effectively communicate. In some cases, this technology is THE thing that allows these students to connect with others – teachers, friends, family. Technology moves kids from being alone and isolated into truly being part of the Edina community. The technology levy also benefits kids who struggle to afford computers and internet, giving them the tools they need to learn and succeed. Everyone wins in this.
We are raising our future leaders and thousands of others who will someday give back to our community and communities all over the world.
Voting “YES” is good for our whole community going forward.
Carrie Carroll
Edina
Carrie Carroll is the chair of Edina Special Education Advisory Council.
