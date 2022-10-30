To the editor:
Bloomington residents have likely seen the Yes for BPS signs popping up around town.
To the editor:
Bloomington residents have likely seen the Yes for BPS signs popping up around town.
But what, exactly, does a yes vote mean?
Approval of the expiring Safe and Innovative Schools referendum will allow the school district to add to the important safety and security improvements that began with the passage of the original levy in 2013. Those improvements included both structural updates to facilities and additional staff training.
Students and staff cannot thrive in an environment where they feel unsafe. A yes vote will enable the district to add more layers to school safety with the adoption of a visitor management system, security upgrades and training on threat and risk assessment.
With school violence on the rise in recent years, school safety experts unanimously agree that having threat assessment teams in schools is critical to violence prevention, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that works to promote gun safety legislation and initiatives and reduce gun violence.
In our increasingly digital world, students need access to technology that will spark their creativity, allow them to think critically and work collaboratively. Approval of the expiring levy means that the district can continue to build on its digital learning foundation in order to give students greater opportunities to connect with the world outside their building as well as access to learning anytime and anywhere.
As a parent of two graduates of Bloomington Public Schools, I strongly encourage residents to vote yes on the Safe and Innovative Schools referendum this year.
Jennifer Taffe
Bloomington
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.