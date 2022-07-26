To the editor:
Husniyah is the most qualified candidate in the upcoming city of Richfield primary election August 9th. There are four candidates running in this primary and it is important to get out and cast your vote.
Husniyah is the quiet leader that you see in the background at many Richfield events. She is chair of the Richfield Foundation leading the organization as it emerges from the pandemic and sponsored its first in person wine event since the pandemic. Her service includes serving on the Human Rights commission. She is chair of the Transportation Commission in Richfield as expected federal dollars from the infrastructure bill will be flowing to municipal governments across the nation. She participates on the Technical Advisory Board at the metro level where 100’s of millions of dollars flows through committee for projects such as pedestrian safety, bike safety, safe routes to schools, roads, bridges, and transit. Some of these dollars come to Richfield for improvements.
But even more important is her current work reaching out to residents. Going door to door to hear the individual concerns of our neighbors, like our park maintenance, issues with waste collection, public safety, and affordable housing. She is out most nights trying to reach out to listen and take our community concerns back to City Hall.
She earned her juris doctorate in law and has worked for Thompson Reuters and is currently working at Michell Hamlin school of law as an Assistant Director. She lives in her home in Richfield with her husband. Her father lives in Richfield as well. Our current Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez and At-Large Councilwoman Mary Supple support her candidacy. We join them in our support for Husniyah.
Debbie Goettel
Edwina Garcia
Debbie Goettel is the former mayor of Richfield and a current Hennepin County commissioner. Edwina Garcia is a former Richfield City Council member and a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
