To the editor:

Caring for our loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease is an experience that none of us will forget.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including about 100,000 here in Minnesota. If I assume that every person with Alzheimer’s has exactly one caregiver, that’s 10 million Americans directly affected by Alzheimer’s and about 200,000 Minnesotans. This is not an insignificant problem.

Unfortunately the story gets worse. Caring for those with the disease is expensive. The math is pretty simple, as the number of cases increase, care costs increase. As the population ages, and the number of cases increase, care costs increase. For every day we don’t have a cure to this horrible disease, where our loved ones lose every part of who they are, costs increase.

There is some good news, through the National Institute of Health, the United States funds $2.8 billion worth of Alzheimer’s research every year, including an increase of $354 million last year. I know these numbers sound like a lot, but keep in mind that in 2019, the United States spent $290 billion on care.

We need to find a cure. We need to find a cure because we need to stop spending so much on care. We need to find a cure because for any of us who have lived through Alzheimer’s, once is enough. Please continue to support Alzheimer’s research and contact U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith, to ask them to continue supporting Alzheimer’s research.

Alex Monn

Bloomington

