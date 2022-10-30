Electing strong and thoughtful leaders to local government is one of the most important acts we do as voters. Fortunately, in Richfield, we have the opportunity to elect an outstanding candidate to the office of mayor with Mary Supple on the ballot.
Here are three reasons I’m supporting Mary Supple:
She is a thoughtful leader who listens to all sides. Mary shows a great ability to listen to different perspectives and come to a thoughtful, balanced conclusion. Her open-minded approach to policymaking shows exemplary leadership qualities.
She has a track record of community involvement. Mary has been involved in our community for many years and in many capacities. From many years as a teacher in Richfield schools to service on leadership committees and the city council, Mary has been working tirelessly to make Richfield a stronger and better community.
She has a vision for the future. Mary has the best interests of the community at heart. I am confident she will work for a community that’s vibrant and welcoming to all. Richfield will be a great place for children to grow up, for families to make their life memories and for all people young and old to call this community their home.
I encourage my fellow neighbors in Richfield to join me in voting for Mary Supple for mayor.
