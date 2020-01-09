To the editor:

Prospect Knolls is one of the most attractive, prestigious neighborhoods in the upper Midwest.

With average property values well beyond $500,000, it’s surprising to hear that street maintenance costs are truly causing a hardship to the owners. A $33,000 bill is likely less than the value of one of the vehicles parked in the average Prospect Knolls garage.

As a resident of a more modest Edina neighborhood who is currently paying for my share of the assessed value of street improvements completed a few years ago, it’s unfair that I should subsidize street improvements in an exclusive neighborhood of beautiful views and large lots because the costs have reached a “tipping point” for ostensibly well-off people. If that’s the case, my neighbors and I have a discount coming.

John Hatzung

Edina

