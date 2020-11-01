To the editor:
I am a senior at Bloomington Kennedy High School and I am definitely in favor of returning to school under the hybrid model.
It has been very hard for many students, including me, to be successful with distance learning. I struggle with ADD and find the most success when I am in the classroom, talking with my teachers and learning from other classmates.
I realize that going back to school under the hybrid model at the high school level requires more effort logistically, as there are more students. I feel that if we could, as a community, figure out a plan, that would be the best solution emotionally and mentally for all students.
I have had to refine my current schedule and drop a challenging class. I grasp concepts and content with human interaction. It is very hard to set up your own classroom at home and learn in isolation. Teachers have been amazing, but they can’t answer every small question I have, they have to teach online and conduct online meetings.
We need to figure out the safest way to return high school students to the classroom through the hybrid model. We need engagement in learning back and the social aspect of our lives returned, even if it is modified. There has to be a balance between safety and sanity.
Brennan Vermilyea
Bloomington
