To the editor:
Carolyn Jackson and I first met when our daughters were playing hockey together, spending countless hours at the rink allowed me the opportunity to learn so much about Carolyn and her views.
Carolyn has always been very passionate about education, the environment, and a safe inclusive community here in Edina. I talked with her a few months back, as she was beginning to run for Edina City Council. I was so impressed with her well laid out plans. She brought her incredible talents of communication, organization, and community building and applied them to her campaign. When I asked about Carolyn’s financing, she told me she already had over 125 donors, all Edina residents except her parents, children and two non-Edina friends. Her support from the community is so strong and speaks volumes to her hard work and dedication to the Edina Community.
Carolyn is both thoughtful and empathetic, I trust her judgment 100%, please join me and vote Carolyn Jackson for the Edina City Council.
George Rerat
Edina
