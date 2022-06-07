To the editor:

Did you know?:

• Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death in children ages 1-4

• 23% of drownings happen during a family gathering near a pool

• For every drowning fatality, five to 10 people receive hospitalized care for a nonfatal drowning

• Drowning occurs quickly and silently and even when lifeguards are on duty

As an American Red Cross water safety instructor and lifeguard in Edina, I know the importance of staying vigilant when it comes to water safety.

What you can do to prevent drownings:

• Watch your child every second while near water

• Make sure you and your child know how to swim

• Be within arms reach of your child while swimming

• Learn CPR and first aid

• Both adults and children need to wear life jackets while boating

• Do not talk or text on your phone while supervising children around water, but do have a phone available in case of emergencies

We can prevent the tragedy of drowning from happening. Remember, YOU are your child’s LIFEGUARD!

Kay Zuccaro

Edina

Load comments