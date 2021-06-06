To the editor:
I am disappointed, though not surprised, the state legislature is considering bills that would impede the ease of voting.
But I am shocked that Minnesota Senate leaders are pushing to remove ranked-choice voting from all municipal elections, including communities whose voters have already chosen it.
Local control, and the will of the people, seem to be useful only when politicians agree with local decisions. Five cities in Minnesota, including Bloomington, have chosen RCV. This decision of the voters apparently galls those whose power is threatened by diverse candidates, majority winners and by a system that brings people together instead of tearing them apart.
Fear mongering has become a national disease. But I am not afraid of Bloomington residents who do not look like me and whose hopes, dreams and concerns may be different from mine. I trust that my neighbors in all parts of Bloomington share a sense of the common good. I will support the candidates who can represent all of us and who are willing to give and take in the political arena. RCV gives candidates the incentive to do that.
So legislators, respectfully: Butt out! Remember you represent all of us. We care about your decisions. It’s your job to care about our decisions. We presume you share a sense of the common good, which includes allowing citizens to vote as easily as possible, and which values the variety of ideas in our communities and the state, whether you agree with all of them or not. The common good is free and fair elections where ranked-choice voting can be and is now the preferred voting method for many.
People of Bloomington, our future depends on all the little and big actions each one of us takes to keep our society healthy and vibrant. Urge your state senator and representative and the leaders in the legislature to stand up for local control and ranked-choice voting. Make a phone call, send an email, write a letter to the editor, sign a petition. And then, make your vote in every single election your most powerful statement of all.
Margaret Swanson
Bloomington
