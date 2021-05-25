To the editor:
My congratulations to the Edina School Board for their unanimous choice of Stacie Stanley for superintendent of Edina Schools.
Her experience and skill sets make her a good choice. What makes her a great choice is her statement to the board that, “I believe that our responsibility with students is to make certain that we are building critical thinkers.”
We are all bombarded with social media making unfounded claims on the November election, racism, climate change and the pandemic. Conspiracy theories abound, and unless we know how to be critical thinkers, our society will drift towards anarchy. I am thrilled that Ms. Stanley will take action on addressing this issue of critical thinking.
Mike Menzel
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.