To the editor:
Most of my time during the last six years on the Planning Commission was spent in detailed discussions of planned changes for the Southdale area. Our decision-making was based on a visionary but misguided belief that districts in large cities like Minneapolis, pop. 425,000 (downtown); Portland, Oregon, pop. 700,000 (Pearl District); Paris, France, pop. 2 million (Champs-Elysees); and New York City, pop. 2.5 million (Brooklyn) were the right model for Edina’s Southdale District.
Edina, pop. 50,000, will need to grow exponentially to become a high-density urban core. Once this concentrated core is established in Southdale, it can translate into a walkable, bikeable community worthy of Metro Transit funding for a light rail or a bus rapid transit line. We decided these were the things we wanted to make Edina better. The final decision-making was led by the Planning Commission and City Council, whose average age is 56 years and 65 years, respectively. Unfortunately, the costs of the Southdale plan will be borne primarily by the younger Edina residents who will be here during the next 20-40 years. Through that period, the taxes from TIF will be withheld from the city coffers and returned to developers, further robbing these residents of vital funding for schools and other capital improvements such as public works, public safety, fire stations and community centers. It is time for the City Council to be a true representation of our future residents.
We now have the opportunity through Josh Ahlberg. Josh is the parent of two young children, who chose to live in Edina for the same reasons many of us did when we were the same age: schools, parks, neighborhood character, quality of living. Through his efforts on the previously proposed Braemar development, he demonstrated his ability to listen to different viewpoints and not shy away from questioning the status quo because he wanted something better for Edina. He will speak directly to what younger families and new residents need and want for future development. Why? Because he is one of them. I, too, want something better for Edina. I will be voting for Josh and I hope you will too.
Susan Lee
Planning Commissioner 2014-2020
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.