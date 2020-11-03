To the editor:
Suddenly, instead of being active seniors, we are aging in place. We are the retired ones seen in those silly pharmaceutical ads aired during the evening news. Many of us managed quite well during the summer and early fall, visiting family and friends outdoors. When the snow and cold came early, I could feel a kind of collective anxiety rise up, as ominous as those first snowflakes.
It is the winter of our discontent. The reality of a reduced or nonexistent family Thanksgiving looms as our adult children, grandchildren and close friends lovingly protect us from exposure to the virus. The forced seclusion can turn an extrovert like me edgy, snappy, even panicky. Early on, I coped by purging the house, spiffing up the yard, literally feathering our nest. As I recently watched the birds gather to fly south, I was wistful, even a little jealous of their mid-air gatherings.
Some wise person – probably retired – said, “While the unexamined life may not be worth living, the over-examined life can be equally wretched.” So how do I keep that over-examined life at bay? For me, a fresh routine, a structure to occupy my mind, seemed possible. I began a new quilt, feeling grateful I had dabbled for years in this craft. We don’t need another quilt – but never mind. Trying to figure out the intricate template I chose gave me such joy, it was like reconnecting with an old friend.
So, I’m resisting in place by quilting. Yes, under the viral spell, we could all let our aches and pains, our losses and griefs grip our body, mind and spirit into a torpor of inactivity. But we retirees have an advantage – it’s the accumulated years of learning to adapt over and over again to life’s changes. We’re not dead yet.
What will engage your brain, your body and your spirit in the months ahead?
Mary Samuels
Edina
