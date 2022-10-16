To the editor:
Bloomington’s youth have benefited greatly from state-of-the-art technology and security practices in our schools thanks to the Safe and Innovative Schools referendum that voters approved in 2013.
That levy is up for renewal this fall, and we are asking our community to vote yes in November to continue this funding for another 10 years.
We know a safe and secure environment is foundational to being able to learn. School is the most important thing in a kid’s life. They’re making friends, building relationships with teachers and creating connections with the community across our city.
We want our kids focused on being a kid and being a student, not concerned about whether or not their classroom is a safe place. This is why we must continue to invest in and improve our school safety and security infrastructure and practices.
Our community’s past commitment to educational technology has provided tools for students to study and access resources based on their individual needs. A computer and internet access for every student are no longer niceties, they’re necessities. In addition, our youth are learning the technology and collaboration skills that are essential in today’s workforce. These learning technologies bring advantages to Bloomington students that aren’t possible in districts without the same resources.
All of us in Bloomington, of all ages, have a role to play in making our city a better place to live, work and play. Part of our responsibility as a community is supporting our schools and our youth.
We encourage everyone to vote yes to continue funding the Safe and Innovative Schools referendum on the ballot this November. Early voting is already underway. With the community’s support we can maintain these technology and safety investments in our schools.
More information is available at yes4bps.com.
Curtis Griesel
Paige Rohman
Bloomington
Griesel and Rohman are co-chairs of the Yes for Bloomington Public Schools Community Referendum Committee.
