To the editor:
This Monday, February 8, our superintendent, Dr. John Schultz, officially informed the Board of Education of his intent to retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Since 2017, Dr. Schultz has spent his time in Edina Public Schools managing complex issues, partnering with the board to create a new strategic plan and vision, and pursuing new initiatives. We would be remiss not to acknowledge the challenges this year has presented Dr. Schultz as an administrator and we appreciate his dedication, leadership, and management during this pandemic.
We want to assure you that we are committed to a fully transparent process to find a candidate that has the qualities and experience both the board and community expect in a leader. Both Dr. Schultz and our board are as committed as ever to managing our district though this pandemic.
We are encouraged by the recent rollout of vaccines and development of emerging nationwide data to help in our decision-making. All leading health organizations stress masking, social distancing and the importance of having the ability to effectively contact trace and quarantine.
We believe all of these steps are vital to the success of maintaining our learning models. The longer we can sustain an in-person learning model and the fewer shifts our students must make, the better off they are academically and mentally.
Our ultimate goal is to welcome all students back safely into our classrooms. How quickly we are able to do this is not just an Edina Public Schools decision, an administration decision or a School Board decision. It is a community decision. It involves having patience and trust in the process and each other, as well as keeping COVID-19 rates low around us. We believe there is hope right now and that good things are happening on so many levels. Let’s work together as a community to fulfill our district vision: for each and every student to discover their possibilities and thrive.
Edina School Board
This is a summarized version of a longer letter submitted to the Sun Current. To see the full letter, go to edinaschools.org/schoolboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.