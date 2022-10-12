Edina needs smart development and Julie Risser will deliver.
Recently, I’ve noticed how the actions of current members of Edina’s City Council often encourage overdevelopment while minimizing many valid resident concerns. It should not be this way. The resident-approved Wooddale/Valley View Small Area Plan, and the Greater Southdale Design Guidelines (GSDG) became part of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan Update to provide full guidance for redevelopment decision-making. The council has not followed them. Consequently, Edina is now amid a skyscraper building boom (not in the GSDG recommendations) which is creating a mini-Minneapolis within the greater Southdale area. These projects required the council’s approval for significant variances from city zoning, received a custom PUD zoning category, and exemptions from the small area plans and guidelines. They will significantly impact the quality of life in the South Cornelia and Lake Cornelia neighborhoods which are directly across the street. In addition, current council members continue to approve out of scale luxury development for the tiny Wooddale/Valley View neighborhood node while ignoring the small area plan that was intended to guide the site-specific character, mixed-use and massing necessary to provide vibrancy, yet sensitivity to adjacent homes.
I will vote for Julie Risser based on her familiarity with the issues, her ability to think critically, and her desire to follow the small area plans. Julie cares deeply for Edina. She has experience. She served on the Edina Planning Commission for four years and another seven years on the Edina Energy and Environment Commission. She continues to volunteer her time to testify on current development proposals and digs into the issues while demonstrating a command of facts that even the council often seems unsure of. She believes in a city’s obligation to follow the approved small area plans and guidelines and in early rejection of proposals that do not meet the requirements and do not provide clear benefit to the residents of Edina. Edina desperately needs smart development. Please vote for Julie Risser.
Susan Lee
Edina
Susan Lee served on the Edina Planning Commission from 2014-2020
