Julie Risser is running for election to the Edina City Council to push for public process that is informed, transparent, and respectful. We support her whole-heartedly, and hope you will join us in voting for her on November 8.
We support Julie because experience matters. Julie served four years on the Edina Planning Commission and seven years on Edina’s first Energy & Environment Commission, where she chaired the Water Quality Working Group and co-wrote the environmental chapter of the 2008 Edina Comprehensive Plan. Her volunteer service and professional work have given her broad and deep knowledge of our city and its government.
We support Julie because priorities matter. Julie is a lifelong environmentalist, now serving on the state and national boards of Clean Water Action. Julie believes the city must lead in sustainability while also fulfilling its essential responsibilities of providing and maintaining public safety, public services, and sound infrastructure.
We support Julie because good decision-making matters. Julie knows that good public policy depends on good public process. She is curious, diligent, and thorough in studying issues and evaluating solutions, energetic and respectful in seeking resident input, and open-minded when hearing opinions different from her own. Most importantly, Julie allows her perspective to be changed by what she sees and hears.
Please join us in voting for Julie Risser for City Council on Nov. 8.
