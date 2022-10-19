I have attended or listened to each City Council candidate forum this year and Julie Risser’s message of smart development that champions “development FOR residents not TO residents” has really impressed me.
Julie has been a very engaged Edina resident for many years. She has served on the Planning and Energy/Environment Commissions. She often attends public hearings to voice her concerns on various projects. Julie clearly has the knowledge to carefully analyze plans that are brought before the city and as a council member will hold staff and developers to very high standards. This would include adherence to Edina’s Comprehensive Plan. The development process should include listening to resident and developer input and then a discussion at the council level. Yet all too often it seems that each Council member just states their pre-determined position with no discussion before a vote is taken. You can count on Julie to ask the tough questions and get a dialogue going before the final vote.
Julie will be a full time city council member. She has indicated she will not have other full-or part-time employment. She will have the time required to engage residents and fully study each agenda item.
Please join me in voting for Julie Risser to ensure resident voices are heard by the City Council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.