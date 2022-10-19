Julie Risser will make an excellent addition to the Edina City Council. Her voice is needed to represent residents concerned about the current over-development trend.
As a former Edina City Council member and active community volunteer I am concerned about the pressure that over-development is putting on our green spaces, traffic levels and neighborhoods. She will bring a skill set that is currently missing from the Council and the slate of other candidates – strong personal and professional qualifications in environmental policy, public engagement, and as a longterm resident of Edina, a knowledge of where we have come from and where we are headed as a city.
In the past few years there have been too many decisions coming from our Council and Planning Commission that seem to be based on seeing Edina as an extension of Minneapolis, with loss of greenspace, over-development of existing building sites and policies that are in conflict with each other (for example decreasing parking requirements for developers which will lead to increased traffic and street parking which will in turn decrease bike and pedestrian safety).
Julie is no stranger to public process and the conflicting issues surrounding development, environmental protection and the unintended consequences on neighborhoods that can result. She spent four years on the Planning Commission and seven years on the Energy and Environment Commission. She has a long-standing record of seeking out community input on issues and of doing her own research alongside of thoroughly understanding the documents provided by City Staff. Join me in voting for Julie Risser for Edina City Council.
