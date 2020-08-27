To the editor:
I have been a neighbor of Rhonda (Ronnie) Bland and the late Dr. Sheldon Bland for 12 years. I am reaching out to you to support her candidacy for Edina City Council in the upcoming November election.
I have always known Ronnie to be a smart and thoughtful person who knows just about everything Edina. Indeed, she’s lived in Edina since 1972 and seen the city from just about every angle: as a law student, lawyer, parent, and retiree. It was only in 2019, however, that I first fully appreciated her dedication and leadership.
In response to the City’s proposal to install a Water Treatment Plant on Dublin Road, she galvanized several hundred citizens to carefully examine the tremendous impact of such a large project in a very residential neighborhood. Ronnie spent countless hours researching the history of the land while carefully — and with a reasonable and open mind — studying the city’s proposal. She persistently met personally with neighbors, City Council members, and the mayor to discuss the proposal and evaluate alternative sites. Ronnie believed and argued that the quality of life of citizens would be dramatically impacted and that the industrial project belonged elsewhere in Edina. In the end, the City agreed.
Ronnie loves Edina and deeply cares for the citizens of Edina. She believes that quality of life is why we all enjoy living here. If a project is being considered by the City or by a private company, she will talk with and listen to all citizens — not just those with whom she immediately agrees.
Ronnie knows Edina and its unique history. She will do her best to preserve what is good and works. Simultaneously, she has a progressive mind and soul and wishes to thoughtfully improve our City.
Ronnie is extremely qualified for a seat on the City Council. She will work harder than anyone else. She will give respect to all individuals and make thoughtful decisions.
In November, I hope you will join me and others by voting for Rhonda Bland.
Peter Lee
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.