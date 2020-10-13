To the editor:
I am a third generation Edinan and a sophomore at Bethel University in Saint Paul. I have never been politically active. In fact, for as long as I can remember, Edina’s political climate has been completely toxic and insane.
This year, I thought it was important to research my options for Edina City Council. To me, only one candidate is a viable option: Rhonda Bland.
She promises to reject endorsements and money from party politicians, party groups, and party operatives. When you dig into the financial reports and even look at some candidates’ endorsement lists on their websites, it is obvious that Rhonda is taking nonpartisanship seriously and most other candidates are not.
Rhonda’s Facebook page shows her lawn signs next to Biden signs, Dean Phillips signs, Kendall Qualls signs, and even the rare Trump sign. This is awesome. She is bringing people together like no other candidate I have ever seen.
And when you drive around town and pay attention to where City Council yard signs are going up, you will notice that she is the only one doing this.
I hope you join me in voting for the only nonpartisan I see in this race: Rhonda Bland.
Connor Monchamp
Edina
