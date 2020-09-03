To the editor:
I had the privilege to work with Rhonda (Ronnie) Bland on a very important issue concerning our Prospect Knolls neighborhood last year.
The City of Edina proposed to construct a water treatment plant within our beautiful residential area which would have had a detrimental effect on property values and would have destroyed the overall ambiance of the neighborhood.
Ronnie took it upon herself to organize all the neighbors to combat this proposal. Our neighborhood immediately recognized Ronnie as a strong and natural leader. Her due diligence and communication skills stood out. Ronnie met with each member of the City Council to explain why this proposal would be totally detrimental to our neighborhood.
The City Council rescinded its proposal and made plans to locate the facility elsewhere. Our neighborhood and city owe a vote of thanks to Ronnie Bland.
Ronnie is smart, persistent, thoughtful, and extremely well organized. She’s aggressive but empathetic. You want her with you on any project you want to get done. I invite you to learn more about her by reading her website, Bland2020.com.
I hope you support my friend and neighbor Rhonda Bland in November.
Roger Anderson
Edina
