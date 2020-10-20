To the editor:
A couple weeks ago, City Council candidate Rhonda Bland knocked on my door. We spoke about her candidacy and other Edina issues. I told her about a broken streetlight on a busy street in my neighborhood – a true safety concern.
A few days later, Rhonda called me. She had reached out to the city and had the problem resolved. We have been trying to fix this problem for weeks. Despite a busy campaign for office, she took the time to help our neighborhood. I have never seen someone so efficient. Because of Rhonda, the light is now fixed.
Rhonda cares about your concerns and is a true problem solver. Please join me in voting for her for Edina City Council. She will make Edina government work for its people.
Gwen Chien
Edina
