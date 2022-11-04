Minnesota has had many problems the last few years which have not been handled well by those elected to statewide executive positions. These are not your father’s Democrats. They seem to have a new agenda, and if they are allowed to remain in office it doesn’t bode well for the rest of Minnesotans.
Topping the list is the allowance of wanton arson, terror, and destruction in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Minneapolis was burned and looted with no meaningful government action, which was surreal and unprecedented. Our elected leaders seemed to be surprised and unprepared for a predictable situation of severe destruction and violence.
The Walz totalitarian response to Covid was to invoke executive powers and keep them in place long beyond what was necessary. Closing churches, schools, and most small businesses was done with impunity, causing irreparable harm. Allowing the giant retailers, liquor stores, and other select favored operations to flourish is unparalleled in Minnesota history. The damage to school children is now being revealed in the declining test scores being reported. The massive crime wave involving murder, carjacking, armed robbery, and rampant theft is not being addressed by statewide elected officials. Appointed judges repeatedly allow dangerous criminals to be released with low or no bail so that they can continue their pursuit of harm to society. It seems like the only concern is for the criminals, not for victims or civic order.
The $250 million theft of taxpayer dollars for the Feeding Our Future food scandal shows another complete lack of administrative supervision by Walz. How many more financial fiascos are brewing in state government that have yet to be exposed?
One party government has it shortcomings. Scott Jensen and the Republicans have a great slate of candidates for state offices this election cycle. Please consider voting for them to restore the two-party system to Minnesota. We need elected officials who can address these serious issues responsibly, and return Minnesota to well managed government and a prosperous and safe future.
