To the editor:
Public school districts should provide children with the best possible resources and manage tax dollars with fiscal discipline. Without question, these two concepts can be achieved by thoughtful financial stewardship.
Over the past three years, Edina Public Schools have cut millions of dollars out of the budget. The district has re-financed bonds three times to save, in aggregate, millions for the taxpayers and schools through lower interest rates. Specific creative actions have included installing cost-reducing solar panels on buildings, selling a telephone tower’s rights, and lowering energy fees by switching vendors.
Every dollar counts. So, why is renewing the tech levy critical to Edina? If you care about kids having the necessary resources to achieve their highest potential, these funds go directly toward their education. If you care about our schools remaining highly competitive, the amount of the levy is comparative to Edina’s strongest peers. If you care about the highest level of security, the cameras and emergency protocols depend on technology. If you care about the price of your home, paying the additional cost of a cheese pizza per month should help maintain property values. Conversely, not renewing the levy would result in cutting the budget by $6.5 million per year and removing many educational and extra-curricular activities for all learners.
This community has always supported education. As your neighbor, I am asking all Edina residents to vote to renew the levy at City Hall today or on May 11.
Matthew Fox
Edina
Matthew Fox is a member of the Edina School Board.
