To the editor:
There’s some wordy, confusing language on your Bloomington ballot this fall, so let me simplify things a bit: When you see “School District Question 1 (ISD #271),” vote yes.
Back in 2013, Bloomington supported its School Safety & Security referendum, and it’s up for renewal this fall. And before you ask…No, it doesn’t raise our property taxes.
What it does do is continue to provide approximately $9.8 million per year to our schools for critical safety infrastructure and technology support to ensure my kids, your kids and our Bloomington kids are safe in their schools and have the technology to ensure they keep up with our increasingly digital world. From school violence to the pandemic, the last few years have been brutal for our Bloomington kids.
Columbine. Sandy Hook. Uvalde. It’s a grim testimony to the state of school violence that these names don’t require any additional context or explanation. This referendum means that deterrents like visitor management systems, maintenance and upgrades to emergency communications, threat assessment and response training and mental health support get the funding they so rightly deserve.
And recall the scenario our children would have faced when, in the winter of 2020, our Bloomington schools had to shut down because of the pandemic. Without Chromebooks, broadband access and online learning options for students and teachers, our kids would have lost nearly a year of learning as we struggled to get COVID-19 under control. The capital project levy expiring next year ensured that didn’t happen.
None of us living here in 2013 could have predicted just what a wise investment we were making in our schools and how that investment would pay off less than a decade later. It’s time to re-up. Vote Yes.
Cory Busse
Bloomington
