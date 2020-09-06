To the editor:
On my way back from the Bloomington farmers market I was given a flyer from a group that opposes ranked-choice voting.
I was interested to read it because I had not heard of any valid reasons to oppose ranked-choice voting. The first thing I noticed was this line: Ranked-choice voting has been found to frustrate voters, particularly the elderly and the disengaged by its complicated instructions.
Seriously? I’m 90 years young and I’m pretty sure that I and my fellow seniors can figure out how to rank our first, second and third choice.
When I cast my ballot in November and I get to the question that asks if I want to be able to elect our mayor and city council members by ranked-choice voting, I will respond absolutely yes.
Marsh Johnson
Bloomington
