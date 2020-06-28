To the editor:
As a community organizer and 10-year resident of Bloomington, I would like to see city leaders work with residents to make changes that will make our city a better place for people of color.
For example, the city council and charter commission are considering putting ranked-choice voting on the ballot for voters in November. I hope they do, and I hope it passes.
Ranked-choice voting can help improve representation of people of color and the issues they care about. It eliminates the low-turnout local primary and encourages new, diverse candidates to run and have their voices heard through November when voter turnout is higher and more diverse. Other cities using ranked-choice voting have seen increases in diverse candidates and voter participation.
I hear people say ranked-choice voting is confusing. It’s not. It’s simpler because there is just one election, and we just pick which candidate is our first, second or third choice.
Bloomington can be a leader in making our democracy more inclusive and representative. I hope we take it.
Yahye Mohamed
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.