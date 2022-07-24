To the editor:
Bloomington’s first election using ranked-choice voting was a huge success, which is why we’re more than a bit confused about why some residents are asking for another vote on it.
To the editor:
Bloomington’s first election using ranked-choice voting was a huge success, which is why we’re more than a bit confused about why some residents are asking for another vote on it.
Polling by Edison Research showed that 77% of voters found RCV simple to use, and 61% said they like and want to continue using RCV.
Because RCV eliminates the need for the low-turnout summer primary, the city saved more than $80,000, according to the city clerk’s office, and voters had more time to learn about all the candidates, only had to go to the polls once and could fully express their candidate preferences.
Among the candidates, there was a range of demographic and political diversity and nuance not seen in recent municipal elections. It was refreshing to hear a variety of perspectives rather than just the two polar opposites. We saw little negative campaigning as candidates asked for second-choice votes from voters. In fact, the polling showed that more than 90% of voters believed the candidates didn’t spend most of their time criticizing each other.
The same minority group of opponents who tried to stop RCV from getting on the ballot are trying to take it away from the majority of voters who want it for all the benefits we saw in just the first election. RCV brings a more inclusive, civil and less polarizing democracy to Bloomington, and that’s exactly what we need more of in our democracy everywhere.
It’s clear not everyone agrees with this vision of democracy, but the majority of Bloomington voters do, and RCV is here to stay.
Laura Calbone and Marcia Wattson
Bloomington
Calbone and Wattson were organizers for Ranked Choice Voting Bloomington.
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.