To the editor:
Ranked-choice voting is not for me.
Ranked-choice voting advocates say it brings higher turnout in “odd-year” local elections, which historically has less voter turnout than “even-numbered” years, when usually national positions are on the ballots.
Instead of changing the entire voting system to ranked-choice voting, a real-world solution many cities have implemented is to run local elections during even-numbered years, bringing much higher voter turnout and cost savings, while keeping the integrity of traditional “one person, one vote” plurality system intact.
Examining prior elections in various cities shows ranked-choice voting presents risk of voters’ actual will being usurped, disenfranchising voters. RCV doesn’t ensure ‘one person, one vote,’ and doesn’t ensure that either one of two majority candidates wins. The League of Women Voters of Vermont notes that RCV may allow a candidate to win even without a majority if enough voters did not give any votes to their lower choices.
On the ballots, voters rank each candidate from 1 through their last choice. Voters are not required to rank every candidate, however, which could result in their ballot being discarded. If a candidate does not garner at least 50% of the votes, then RCV tabulation rounds begin, by eliminating those with the fewest votes, and repeating the process until one candidate receives a majority of the leftover votes being declared the winner.
In some races studied, the percentage of exhausted (discarded) ballots ranged from 9.6% to 27.1%. Imagine that, throwing away anywhere from 9.6% to 27.1% of ballots.
During a San Francisco Board of Supervisors (city council) election in 2010, after 20 rounds of tabulation, 9,608 ballots, were exhausted, whereas the winner garnered a total of 4,321 votes. The victor took fewer than 25% of the votes. So discarding more than 9,000 votes, and winning with just more than 4,000 votes, counts as including all voters?
In a major study on ranked-choice voting, the system produced a different winner from the one chosen by voters on election day in 17% of elections studied.
No voter wants her or his vote to be discarded. Ranked-choice voting is not for us.
Elizabeth Longo
Bloomington
