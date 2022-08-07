To the editor:
Recently Laura Calbone wrote a letter to the editor claiming that ranked-choice voting is here to stay in Bloomington.
To the editor:
Recently Laura Calbone wrote a letter to the editor claiming that ranked-choice voting is here to stay in Bloomington.
As a leader of the organization Residents for a Better Bloomington, I could not disagree more.
Bloomington residents have a constitutional right to petition their city government, and RFABB has led that effort due to ranked-choice voting’s purported benefits not being achieved nationally and the unfair process of putting ranked-choice voting on the 2020 ballot, during a pandemic.
Putting aside the debate about whether ranked-choice voting is right for Bloomington voters, residents deserve an opportunity to learn about and fully vet ranked-choice voting when they are not distracted by a pandemic, safety, jobs, children’s remote learning, etc.
This is the very reason the Bloomington City Council agreed to not pursue unnecessary city business during the emergency declaration approved in March 2020.
That did not happen because prior to the emergency declaration ending, a ranked-choice voting referendum was being pushed by the council, ignoring their promise to the residents and ignoring the Charter Commission recommendation not to move forward with putting ranked-choice voting on the ballot in 2020.
Following that, FairVote Minnesota, an offshoot of FairVote, a national interest group funded by billionaires, spent $197,000, (outspending opposing residents 30-1,) on a media campaign to squeak the initiative over the finish line by 96 votes over the 51% required for a city charter amendment. This scenario suggests the council is more interested in FairVote Minnesota driving city policy rather than its residents.
Contrary to FairVote Minnesota opinion, ranked-choice voting is not wildly popular in Bloomington. RFABB had thousands of random in-person voter conversations this year resulting in approximately 3,600 signatures to repeal ranked-choice voting out of 5,000 voter contacts, (a 72% sign rate.)
These results are consistent with Duluth voters who rejected ranked-choice voting 3-1. The common theme during those contacts was: We need to make voting simple and transparent, not more complex and confusing.
Voter integrity is a key issue across the country, and more simplicity and transparency is the answer.
David Clark
Bloomington
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.