To the editor:
I am supporting Kendall Qualls in District 3 for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Kendall is an African-American, descendant of slaves, raised by a single parent in poverty, in Harlem, who worked hard to pay his way through college to obtain an education with a graduate degree and an M.B.A.
Kendall believes that we need to address the single-parent household crisis in the African-American community in order to resolve the significant economic, health and education disparities between black Americans and others.
Having served in the military for five years and having worked in the healthcare industry for more than 25 years, Kendall has experience in leadership roles. He has the knowledge as well as commitment, compassion and courage to get things done. He will bring a fresh perspective to Congress to work across party lines and accomplish great things.
Kendall is a devoted husband of 34 years, with five children, and is committed to putting our country before politics. He is a servant leader and is tired of the divide in our country. And he is a beacon of hope who will bring a new perspective to Congress.
Please join me in voting for Kendall Qualls for Congress.
Linda Morshare
Bloomington
