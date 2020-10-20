To the editor:
Candidate Kendall Qualls is truly a man of principles with impressive qualifications for serving as our Congressman.
Kendall grew up poor in the Harlem housing projects and a rural trailer park. He knew no one would hand him a good life. So he worked full-time to pay for college, and still finished in four years. He served as a captain in the Army Reserve. With his leadership abilities and can-do attitude, he was promoted to high-level executive positions with Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic. He moved on to help several companies rescue failing business units. He is now an executive with a startup using high tech to help cancer patients.
Along the way, he earned two master’s degrees and squeezed in a lot of volunteering with non-profits and his church.
An elected official should have good intentions – as Dean Phillips is said to have. But, in these troubled times, it is crucial that an elected official also has the experience and knowledge to determine optimal solutions to serious problems and has the strength to follow through on those solutions. Kendall has a track record that proves he has such experience, knowledge, and strength.
Kendall and Sheila have been married for 34 years. He is running for Congress to help our country continue to be the land of opportunity for their five kids and for all of us – just as it was for him. Kendall has stated: “I’m willing to endure the mud-slinging and personal attacks in politics for you because leaders take a stand and fight for what is right.” Kendall’s highest priority will be to serve our country and the Third District – to do the right thing for us all.
Marilyn Zayac
Edina
