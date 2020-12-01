To the editor:
Two high-density housing projects that far exceed the designated height limitations provided on Edina’s Building Overlay Height Districts (BHOD) map are cause for concern. The BHOD is part of city code, and both projects are on land designated for buildings eight stories or less: the 70th and France Avenue redevelopment plan features a 24-story tower and the Bower Apartments is an 18-story development.
How can the city approve projects that exceed legal limits? The short answer is Planned Unit Development zoning eliminates restrictions. But the BHOD is also part of the Comprehensive Plan, a document produced to guide development. When structures are two-to-three times higher than BHOD limits it’s clear the Comprehensive Plan isn’t functioning as a guide.
Unfortunately, building height is just one concern. Valley View Apartments was granted a variance that allows it to encroach into the public right-of-way – the sidewalk and land adjacent to it. Staff justified the variance by noting “the PCD zoning district ... encourages buildings to be brought up to the street to create a pedestrian friendly environment.” While this is true, design principles can’t be applied randomly. This one is intended to reduce large spaces inconveniently placed between pedestrians and stores – not encourage developers to place steps from a private residence so that they end at the property line. A short sidewalk will extend from the steps into the public right-of-way and intersect with the sidewalk.
Compromising the public right-of-way along a Metro Transit route that also has bike lanes isn’t reasonable. Imagine people waiting at the bus stop near the western edge of the property where rocky landscaping will encroach into public space. Also consider this apartment complex won’t have a driveway in front of the building to accommodate deliveries. Trucks will likely stop in the “No Parking” zone, temporarily blocking the bike path.
All three projects wedge density housing projects onto land that doesn’t suit them. They compromise public expectations and trust, and in some cases safety. Maybe we need a state law that limits PUD zoning or one that prohibits cities from encroaching into the public right-of-way near sidewalks along busy, high-use roads.
Julie Risser
Edina
