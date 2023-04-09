To the editor:
I’m a younger retiree, just starting to learn first-hand the truth of what my grandparents and mother said on occasion: “Getting old is not for the weak.”
I am incredibly lucky to still be healthy enough to keep up most of the activities and hobbies I enjoy.
You never know, however, when you might need access to health care services. That is why I love the peace of mind that my Medicare Advantage plan gives me. My coverage provides me access to quality health care at an affordable price that is there when I need it.
Sadly, the Biden Administration has proposed cutting billions of dollars from Medicare Advantage in the next year. Like many of my friends, I feel these cuts would hurt seniors like me. I am calling on Minnesota lawmakers to tell President Biden to oppose cuts to Medicare Advantage.
I have been an enrollee of Medicare Advantage for two years now. I am very impressed with what my plan offers me. I have access to great doctors, expanded telehealth services, prescription drug coverage and a cap on my out-of-pocket medical costs. Basic preventive dental care, vision and hearing exams are also covered.
Medicare Advantage has become increasingly popular across the country and close to home in Minnesota, where nearly half a million seniors are enjoying access to quality and affordable care. And 94% of those who chose Medicare Advantage are satisfied with the care options and coverage that they receive, for good reason, according to the Coalition for Medicare Choices. It helps seniors stay strong as we age.
Carol Brumwell
Bloomington
