To the editor:
On Feb. 25 I attended the caucus meeting for Senate District 50 at Sheridan Hills Elementary in Richfield.
People were there to welcome me and direct me to my precinct meeting. Ron, our convener, was also very welcoming. At 7 p.m., he started the meeting by giving us a clear overview of the evening schedule and reading the required statements from the DFL Party.
Members of our group proposed more than 20 different resolutions. Some of the resolutions passed easily, some required further discussion and clarification. The last resolution was gun related and generated considerable discussion. The discussion was very civil, all sides listened to each other without becoming emotional or combative. People discussed their differences and came to a consensus opinion. This resolution didn’t pass.
After the meeting, several people approached the young man who brought up the resolution and thanked him for bringing it up, generating a lively discussion. I left the meeting feeling inspired at how well the evening went. People came prepared. They were respectful to one another. They clearly articulated their views, and respectfully listened to a different view.
The evening gave me hope that government can still work well at the local level.
Ollie Stocker
Richfield
