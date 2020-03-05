To the editor:
I appreciate David Frenkel’s letter to the editor suggesting someone challenge our current Edina Mayor in the next election. A choice of candidates is always a good thing in a democracy.
And, having lived in five other Minnesota cities in the past, I believe there are many good reasons to vote for Hovland’s re-election. His experience in the position has benefited our city in so many ways. His accepting and participatory approach has made me and others feel welcome in this far southeastern corner of our community.
I’ve seen him at meetings of our city council that have had the adjournment gavel being heard after midnight – real staying power.
The mayor always recognizes employees and citizens for their contributions to Edina.
He is also a member of the leadership team of the U.S. Conference of Mayors as well as co-chair of the Regional Council of Mayors among many roles he has served since being elected mayor in 2004.
I need to mention that I have not had any conversations with our mayor to know if he intends to retire at the end of his current term or to run for re-election. And for me, if he decides to run again, I will vote for him – because of proven results, genuine care for our community and his regionally and nationally recognized leadership.
Arnie Bigbee
Edina
