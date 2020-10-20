To the editor:
I was very excited to see that James Pierce was willing to offer his time and experience to serve our city as a member of our City Council. I write to voice my strong support for James and ask that you consider giving him your vote in this election. I have known James through our mutual employment at Cargill. I am convinced that he will bring a strategic approach to our city management; a critical capability as we adopt our new long term Comprehensive Plan.
His personal life experience, already exhibited through his work co-leading our Race and Equity study and recommendations, will be important in guiding Edina’s journey as a welcoming community. Finally, James will act with an experienced skill set of listening with empathy and prioritizing through collaboration that will serve our community well. Please join me in supporting James Pierce for a position on Edina’s City Council.
Greg Good
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.