To the editor:

I was very excited to see that James Pierce was willing to offer his time and experience to serve our city as a member of our City Council. I write to voice my strong support for James and ask that you consider giving him your vote in this election. I have known James through our mutual employment at Cargill. I am convinced that he will bring a strategic approach to our city management; a critical capability as we adopt our new long term Comprehensive Plan.

His personal life experience, already exhibited through his work co-leading our Race and Equity study and recommendations, will be important in guiding Edina’s journey as a welcoming community. Finally, James will act with an experienced skill set of listening with empathy and prioritizing through collaboration that will serve our community well. Please join me in supporting James Pierce for a position on Edina’s City Council.

Greg Good

Edina

Load comments