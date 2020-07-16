To the editor:
We have known James Pierce for many years, first as a work colleague at Cargill and then as a friend, parent, and Edina neighbor. James is one of the finest people we have known and he is running for Edina City Council with our full support.
James is thoughtful, calm, considerate, and hard working. He is a great listener and always seeks to understand multiple viewpoints and create empathy with patience and a goal to learn and be better. During his 30-year career at Cargill, James has always been pragmatic in his approach to problem solving, and he relies on the right balance of data and common sense to arrive at his decisions and opinions.
James is a family man, deeply involved in raising three wonderful daughters who are in or have graduated from Edina Public Schools. With his wife Stephanie, they have a strong value system of giving back to the community. For example, as a new Edina resident, James immediately got involved and took a leadership role on the Race & Equity Task Force.
James will work hard, listen, and commit his time and energy to making our city better for all of its citizens, and for the future. He is reliable, gets the job done, and he is loyal and dedicated to the teams he works on and those with whom he works.
We have lived in Edina for almost 30 years and we are proud that our city is well run and a place where families can thrive. We sincerely believe and trust James to carry on that work.
We strongly support the candidacy of James Pierce and truly hope you have a chance to get to know him, his wife Stephanie, and his three children in the months between now and the election. We think you’ll see why he will be a great city council member and Edina will benefit from his service.
Kathleen and Dave MacLennan
Edina
