To the editor:
As we get closer to election day, we pay closer attention to the candidates and their views on various issues. James Pierce has spent countless hours on the “campaign trail” in Edina, speaking with many of our fellow citizens in front- and back-yard gatherings where he’s had the opportunity to talk about his views and vision for Edina.
We’ve known James for over 25 years, and can personally attest to his character, thoughtfulness, and ability to listen carefully and be open to the views of others, even when they may not be consistent with his own. This is exactly the type of leader we need in these times, at all levels of government, and James is that person. When James and his family moved to Edina, they committed to this community by giving back. We strongly endorse his candidacy, he is the right person for the job, and ask that you cast your vote for James Pierce for City Council on November 3
Kathleen and Dave MacLennan
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.